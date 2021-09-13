Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

