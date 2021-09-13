4,594 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $96.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 241,100 shares of company stock worth $21,392,277 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

