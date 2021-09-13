Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

LHCG opened at $176.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

