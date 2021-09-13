-$0.01 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $333.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

