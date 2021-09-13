Swiss National Bank Has $8.99 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,616,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,750,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

