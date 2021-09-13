1,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth $7,363,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $52.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

