Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 21,967 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.76% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

