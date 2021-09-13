AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $122.81 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

