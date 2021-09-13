Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.