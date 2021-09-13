First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS opened at $403.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.05 and a 200-day moving average of $365.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

