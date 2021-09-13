First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $325,000 Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Forward Air by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $84.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.