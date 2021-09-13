First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

RS stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.