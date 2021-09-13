Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Position Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE KTB opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

