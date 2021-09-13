652 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 652 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $111.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

