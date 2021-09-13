Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 1,753 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $132.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

