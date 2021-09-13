Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1,150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

