Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in International Paper were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after buying an additional 183,843 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $58.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

