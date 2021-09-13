Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 30,000 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

