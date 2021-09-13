Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

