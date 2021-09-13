Duality Advisers LP Has $633,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $488.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $515.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,267 shares of company stock valued at $72,189,730 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.