Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $200,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $50,197,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

