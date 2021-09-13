Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,005 shares of company stock worth $3,529,148. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

