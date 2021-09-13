Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

URI stock opened at $341.29 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

