Commerce Bank Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $142.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

