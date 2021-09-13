Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $120,000 Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 641,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.74 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.