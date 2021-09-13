Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $335.71 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day moving average is $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.