The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102,645 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 153,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $331.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.87.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.