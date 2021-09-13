Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,518 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $196.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

