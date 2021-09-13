Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of LVS opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $37,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.