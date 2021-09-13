3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 12.4% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 88,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $184.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

