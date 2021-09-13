Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.24 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $150.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

