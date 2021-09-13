Credit Agricole S A Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,244,794 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

