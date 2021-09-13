Brokerages Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) PT at $26.40

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOWL. Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,381,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.