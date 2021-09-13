Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.73. Kohl’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.