Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

