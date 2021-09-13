Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $70.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.