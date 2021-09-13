Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1,423.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,487 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.