Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $892,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.