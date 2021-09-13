First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

