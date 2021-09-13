Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT opened at $175.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.