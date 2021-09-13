Commerce Bank Sells 44 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,985.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,978.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,868.15. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.