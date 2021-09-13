O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,862 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

