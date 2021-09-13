O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MYR Group worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $106.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.