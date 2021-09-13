O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,280 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

SNP opened at $48.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

