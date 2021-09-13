The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.