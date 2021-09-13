Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 269,681.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 157,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

