Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 5,000 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 511,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $75.61 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92.

