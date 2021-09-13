Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 63 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.51.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

