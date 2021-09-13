Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.29 and its 200-day moving average is $226.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

