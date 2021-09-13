Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $247.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.